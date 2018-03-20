'We are still reeling' - family issue desperate plea after Hutt Valley man shot dead

A family have issued a desperate plea for information after a Hutt Valley father was shot in March this year.

Paul Te Hiko Source: New Zealand Police

Paul Te Hiko, a 40-year-old builder, died of a gunshot wound at his Wainuiomata home, however despite police efforts the offender has not been found.

His family released a statement that said they believe there would be people in the community who would know who was responsible.

"We are still reeling."

They said they found it "distressing to know the persons responsible are still out in the community".

"We are still pleading for answers. We just can't understand why. Paul's young son is particularly upset."

They urged anyone with information to come forward to hold the perpetrator to account and to provide closure for the family.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said he was convinced "there are people out there who know what happened and are wrestling with their conscience".

"I urge them to do the right thing."

He said they had narrowed down Mr Te Hiko's time of death to between 9.45 pm and 10.15pm on March 7.