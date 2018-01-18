'We are still hunting' - Search continues for 84-year-old Raymond Stirling

About 20 volunteers are searching in the North Hamilton area today, including some bush areas, as well as the Hamilton Police Boat searching on the Waikato River.



"We are still appealing for sightings and information from the public and ask that anyone who may have seen Mr Stirling call us on 111," Constable Keeley said.



"We also ask people to again check their backyards, sheds and any outbuildings."



