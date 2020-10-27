'We still haven't landed on a final offer' - talks ongoing between Greens and Labour

The Greens say they have not yet landed on a final offer from Labour, as they plan to take the outcome of potential Government partnership talks to their members at the end of the week.

On how the talks were going, co-leader Marama Davidson said today, "they're progressing, everyone is working really hard".

"We, at this stage, are hoping to have some sort of agreement to take to our members at the end of this week," she said.

"We still haven't landed on a final offer, we are working through and getting to that point."

On developments, Davidson only revealed they had an "immediate upgrade" in biscuits, moving from Krispies to Mellowpuffs.

"We're working hard and moving forward."

Co-leader James Shaw said they were aiming to conclude discussions by Friday and Davidson said they hoped "to have something to take back to our party by the end of the week".

"Once we have some sort of agreement there is a call ... we won't know how long it'll take," she said. "That call is for the wider party delegates. I think last time it took a certain number of hours."

They need 75 per cent support from members to join the Government in some form.

"It's a straight up and down vote," Shaw said. "We would either join the Government, or not join the Government."

The last meeting between the Green Party and Labour before today was Wednesday, October 21.

"We had some fruitful discussions. What was on the table was Krispies, and a cup of tea and coffee," co-leader Marama Davidson said at the time.

"The whole starting point for us is what we can do to make change in the areas of protecting climate, our environment and addressing inequality."

Today a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said conversations had "progressed well".

"It’s her intention to wrap up talks by the end of this week."

Earlier in the week, Jacinda Ardern said any outcome from discussions with the Green Party would be announced this week, with ministerial positions of the next Government to be revealed next week.

Ardern told media at the time recent talks with the Green Party were "not formal discussions particularly, just talking about what timeline we might work to in the coming days".

She said she was interested "in areas of cooperation where we can use the strengths that exist in their team for the benefit of the Government and all of New Zealand".

"What I am very clear on is that New Zealand has delivered us a mandate to be able to govern."