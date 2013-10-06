'We sincerely apologise' - Lotto results delayed due to unprecedented demand

Results from last night's Lotto draw have been delayed since last night, and still have not been released this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lotto spokesperson Marie Winfield said last night that the results for last night's must-be-won Powerball draw for an enormous $50 million had been delayed due to the sheer volume of tickets sold.

"We're working hard to release the much-anticipated results of tonight's $50 million Must be Won draw, however it's taking us longer than usual," Ms Winfield said.



"This is because of the sheer volume of tickets purchased for the draw, and the fact that we sold more online tickets than ever before.



"We don't have an expected time for the release of the results at this stage.



"We know a lot of people are really excited about the prospect of winning, so sincerely apologise for the delay."

As of 6am this morning, the MyLotto app was not working and the MyLotto website is "currently closed".

The site's its "opening hours" are noon until 11pm on a Sunday.

Lotto are recommending that people try to check their tickets later this afternoon.

While the number of winners and locations the tickets were sold are not available, the winning numbers are: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12, 22, bonus ball 16, and Powerball 1.