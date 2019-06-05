'We should get used to this,' says expert amid share market turbulence

Experts are warning that this week's sharemarket volatility is a sign of things to come, with trade tensions escalating across the globe.

Tuesday saw some big hits across the New Zealand market, with over a billion dollars lost - the worst for a single day since October last 2018.

A2 milk led the decline, with news out of China that they want most of their infant formula produced locally, rather than importing from New Zealand.

Mark Lister of Craigs Investment Partners cited a number of possible reasons for the sudden drop in the New Zealand market - and what it could all mean.

"I think we should get used to this," he told 1 NEWS.

"It's us and China, it's us and Mexico, it's Brexit, it's other geo-political issues that we're seeing around the world.

"So if all if this trade tension that you're seeing escalates and you start to see the China economy start to wobble, that could impact New Zealand because of those trade relationships."

Even though yesterday saw a recovery in the markets, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is urging investors to expect turbulence.

"We need to make sure we have a wide range of exporters in the market in case we do face particular volatility in some of our sectors," Ms Ardern told media.

"Ultimately overall we do see our exporters doing quite well."