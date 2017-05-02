 

'We are setting ourselves up for an outstanding team' - show of unity at Labour's list unveiling

Corin Dann

Corin Dann 

1 NEWS Political Editor

After negotiations last night, Labour has announced its 74-strong party list for September's election.
