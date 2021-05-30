WE WILL REMEMBER

TODAY |

Source:  Sunday

50 years ago three Kiwi soldiers left home to fight in the Vietnam War. During battle, and under intense enemy fire, they carried out an act of extraordinary bravery – saving the lives of two Australians who’d been critically injured when a rocket-propelled grenade fired by the Viet Cong slammed into their tank. Since 1971 their platoon commander has been pushing governments on both sides of the Tasman to award medals to these men. Finally, this month the outstanding bravery of these three privates was officially recognised. But which Government has stepped up to make the award - Australia or New Zealand? Source: Sunday
