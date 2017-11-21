'We’re lucky this didn’t end in tragedy' - Driver flees police chase

Police are looking for witnesses to a fleeing driver who drove through a red light and narrowly avoided a collision with a bus in Hawke's Bay last night.

A car was seen being driven dangerously on State Highway 2 at Awatoto.

Police said they attempted to pull over the car over but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

They said the fleeing driver continued into central Napier but that they had to then abandon the pursuit for safety reasons.

At the roundabout of Marine Parade and Warren Street, the fleeing driver was seen to dangerously overtake and cut in front of a truck, police said.

They said he continued to drive at speed through the streets and a short time later drove through a red light, narrowly avoiding a collision with a bus.

Acting Sergeant Grant Marshall said drivers who choose to drive like this, not only endanger themselves, but all other road users and pedestrians.

"At the time he fled from Police the roads were still busy with people out and about on a Friday night, we're lucky this didn't end in tragedy."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Holden Commodore, which is dark green or silver, being driven dangerously to contact them.

"In particular we want to hear from the truck driver who was almost caught up in a crash with this driver."