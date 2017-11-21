 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We’re lucky this didn’t end in tragedy' - Driver flees police chase

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Police are looking for witnesses to a fleeing driver who drove through a red light and narrowly avoided a collision with a bus in Hawke's Bay last night.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

A car was seen being driven dangerously on State Highway 2 at Awatoto.

Police said they attempted to pull over the car over but the driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

They said the fleeing driver continued into central Napier but that they had to then abandon the pursuit for safety reasons.

At the roundabout of Marine Parade and Warren Street, the fleeing driver was seen to dangerously overtake and cut in front of a truck, police said.

They said he continued to drive at speed through the streets and a short time later drove through a red light, narrowly avoiding a collision with a bus.

Acting Sergeant Grant Marshall said drivers who choose to drive like this, not only endanger themselves, but all other road users and pedestrians.

"At the time he fled from Police the roads were still busy with people out and about on a Friday night, we're lucky this didn't end in tragedy."

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Holden Commodore, which is dark green or silver, being driven dangerously to contact them.

"In particular we want to hear from the truck driver who was almost caught up in a crash with this driver."

If you have any information contact Hawke's Bay Police on 06 873 0500.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

2
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

01:47
3
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


04:49
4
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

5

Game of Thrones star details 'ridiculous' sex scenes with actor who is 'like her brother'

04:49
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Do young people even know what number eight wire is?

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.

01:41
Harvey Weinstein is escorted into court, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. Weinstein surrendered Friday to face rape and other charges from encounters with two women. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape, criminal sex act charges

Weinstein, 66, left a Manhattan police station in handcuffs, with a strained smile, to head to court for arraignment.

03:14
For those who don't remember, once a month we make a music video with secondary school kids, with the help of Play it Strange.

Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

The show makes a music video for students who've entered their song through the Play It Strange trust.


SPCA involved in dramatic rescue of calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River

The young cow appeared to have fallen down a cliff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 