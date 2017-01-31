Are we paying too much at the pump?

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.
Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.
Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.
The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More