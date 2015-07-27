'We will never forget the force of beauty' - Rachel Hunter's mother loses battle with cancer

Source:
After battling a "hideous disease", Rachel Hunter's mother Janeen Phillips died from cancer last night with loved ones close by.
Former supermodel Rachel wrote on Facebook last night that she and her family surrounded her mother "in her last breaths".
Rachel Hunter
Source: Sunday
"The beauty that surrounded that moment was a moment only she could have created," Rachel wrote.
"Yes there was so much pain in her last 18 months, but we will never forget the force of beauty, fire, protectiveness, empathy, strength, and of course the realm of magic that exists in and around her. We will see you soon our love," Hunter said about her mother.
"Every time I look at nature you will exist. Mother Nature exists forever and so do you."
Last Mother's Day, Rachel posted a picture of her holding the hand of her mother, with the caption: "Having laid next to you all night, my heart breaks in pieces with the pain you are in as we still continue this journey today with this hideous disease."
