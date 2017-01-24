'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

Opponents of the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement say America's withdrawal gives New Zealand the opportunity to work on new trade deals that are suitable to all Kiwis.

As expected, one of Donald Trump's first moves as US President was to sign an executive order removing the country from the 12-nation agreement.

His focus is now on negotiating one-on-one with allies.

The Government is likely to push harder to see if the bigger nations left in TPP, like Japan, Mexico and Canada, want to complete the deal without the US, given it will be hard to get an agreement with America that is suitable.

"Making an effort to find out what we can do with TPP rather than just dropping and waiting and hoping to get a call about a bilateral," Prime Minister Bill English said.

However, free trade opponents say TPP was built with US business interests at heart, and should be scrapped.

"We need to start again with an agreement which is in the agreement of all New Zealanders," Barry Coates of the Green Party said.

Labour is also wary.