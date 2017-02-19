'We need more information' - call for communities to be consulted before sex offenders move in

The Sensible Sentencing Trust has come up with a proposal to tackle the growing discontent in communities when released sex offenders are being reintegrated into society.

Parents who find out about these offenders have voiced their concern about the safety of their children and the lack of communication from authorities.

"We need more information, nobody wants to leave their children alone, nobody wants their children to walk to school by themselves anymore," said Keep Our Children Safe spokesperson Vanessa Leader.

The SST is calling for any home for sex offenders to face the same local government rules as opening a small business.

"Very similar to a hair salon or a brothel, it has to be notified within a residential zone," said SST spokesperson Scott Guthrie.

It means councils would have to consult with the public before permission was granted.

"I think communities need to be involved, because the communities are the ones who need to live with these monsters," said Ms Leader.

South Auckland has nearly double the number of sex offenders compared to any other place in New Zealand, but some aren't sure the idea would work.

"It'll be a struggle for busy working communities to participate in that kind of process," said Mangere Labour MP Su'a William Sio.

Auckland Council said that under the current laws, no consideration is given to the background and character of a person living in a home, so there would need to be changes to the law.

SST says it knows these offenders need to live somewhere, they just want more information and a chance for public feedback on where these people reintegrate into society.