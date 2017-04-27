'We need the money for the old folk' - do you know who stole a Northland RSA's poppy donation bucket?

A Northland RSA is appealing to the public for information after thieves ram-raided a petrol station and stole a poppy donation basket, 45 minutes after Anzac Day came to an end.

The thieves were unable to get their hands on the cigarettes sold at the Paparoa Gas Station, so instead, they ran off with the RSA's Poppy Day donation bucket.

The treasurer of the Paparoa RSA, Bill Ponsonby is seething over the theft.

"It's not good enough that sort of scum thing can happen in new Zealand, in Paparoa," he told Seven Sharp.

"If they were beside me in the trench, and the bad guys were coming over the horizon, I'd have to shoot them first and concentrate on the enemy."

"We need the money for the old folk, for the old warriors."