'We need to make sure we're not scaring off exceptional wildlife' - Dunedin beaches could become a no-fly zone for drones

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.
The New Zealand League legend says there’s only one thing to do when someone runs at him.
The beaches may soon be the first in the country to be completely off limits to drone users.
QV’s Andrea Rush says people are looking for lakefront properties in places more affordable than Queenstown or Wanaka.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More