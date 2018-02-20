'We need to help them' – law expert Mai Chen offers 'legal Tinder' service in Mandarin to help Chinese Kiwis

If you ever got into trouble with the law, would you ask your lawyer to organise a bribe with officials?

Well, that's just the kind of request lawyer Mai Chen has had to reject from clients who have recently arrived on our shores.

She says she's seeing growing numbers of clients from Asian nations who don't understand how the law works here, or what passes for criminal behaviour.

So, she's launched a Mandarin language version of her legal app, to provide help and advice.