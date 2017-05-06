'We need to get Buster back' - Westpac rescue helicopter dog stolen from Waikato home

A dog who spends his days at a Waikato rescue helicopter base has been stolen and police are calling for help to get him back.

Buster. Source: Waikato District Police.

Buster, a white Dalmatian-Staffordshire cross with distinctive blue and brown eyes, is owned by a Westpac Rescue helicopter crewman who takes him home each night.

But Waikato police say he was taken from the backyard of his home on Ohaupo Road, Hamilton last night.

"[It] has upset many hospital staff members and the helicopter crew," police said.

"We need to get Buster back."

Police are on their Facebook page asking anyone with information to call the Hamilton station or email the officer in charge.

Buster's owner, crewman Bill McNeilly, told Fairfax the dog had been adopted from the SPCA about a year ago and "spent pretty much every day there, out and about on the pad".