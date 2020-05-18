'We need feed' - Government's primary industry boost not what farmers hoped for

The Government’s $19 million primary industry boost is not what the industry hoped for following the impact of flooding, prolonged drought and Covid-19 on stock feed, a Federated Farmers official says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Drought conditions more specifically have affected their ability to produce feed for stock.

John Blackwell is a sheep and beef farmer and is the president of the Northland chapter of Federated Farmers.

While money to train and grow the primary sector workforce was part of that boost, Mr Blackwell says what farmers really need, especially in the North Island and Northland, is stock feed.

“I think there was some money for consultants but I had one farmer ring me up… and she said we know what we need, we need feed, we need help, we’re in a dire straight. We haven’t grown enough feed this whole year to keep our animals up to what we’d expect them to be so our income has dropped dramatically.

READ MORE Wairarapa farming community donates truckloads of feed to drought-stricken Hawke's Bay farms

“We haven’t got anything. MPI has done a reasonable job here, we tried to import feed from Canterbury but that sort of fell through.”

Mr Blackwell says they can use palm kernel to feed their stocks but that got caught up in Covid-19 because of shipping.

"We do need feed. This is the worst drought I’ve seen in 40-years. I think this is a real problem, particularly for Northland."

But many farmers will get by, just.