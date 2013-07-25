'We need to do better as a country' - Children's Commissioner calls to lower voting age to 16, but parliament not convinced

Renewed calls to lower the voting age have surfaced from the Children's Commissioner, who voiced his concerns yesterday that the current age limit sets youth apart as a group "without a voice".

Judge Andrew Becroft said in a select committee meeting yesterday the high number of politically disengaged youth meant New Zealand needed to do better.

"We need to prioritise hearing and supporting children's voices, and factoring them into decision-making," Judge Becroft said.

"We should also think about granting 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote. Other countries have done it in different ways, including Scotland, Austria, Brazil and Argentina. New Zealand was the first in the world to grant women the vote – why not do it for children as well?"

"Voter turnout was lowest in the 18-29 group in the 2017 election. Young people seemed to be the least engaged in New Zealand's democratic process, yet they have the most invested in our future. We need to do better as a country," Judge Becroft said.

"Children and young people under 18 have no other way of influencing policy. If they voted and had a lobby, I'm convinced our policy for under-18-year-olds would significantly improve."

However both government and opposition did not support Judge Becroft's proposal.

"Lowering the voting age is not part of the coalition agreement between Labour and New Zealand First or the confidence and supply agreement between Labour and the Greens," Minister of Justice Andrew Little told 1 NEWS.

Yesterday, National Party leader Simon Bridges told media lowering the voting age was "certainly not a priority" and he did not think it was "necessarily something that needs to happen".

"Ultimately you'd have to see evidence base why that would be a good idea," he said in response to Judge Becroft's call to lower voting to 16.

He was also asked about his thoughts on the introduction of civics education in schools, which would teach youth about the political system.

"There's some desirable points around that, but again my focus is around ensuring we’re the best party in terms of the economy, ensuring the best opportunities for New Zealanders, those core bread and butter issues," Mr Bridges said.

Judge Becroft said a lowered voting age could go "hand-in-hand" with civics education, which in August last year was released as an election promise by now-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Labour's School Leavers' Toolkit.

It included teaching students "to drive, understand practical budgeting, be equipped with workplace skills, and learn how our political system operates through civics education at school".

"Every secondary school will be resourced to provide these courses," she said at the time.

1 NEWS asked when this package was likely to begin, with Ministry of Youth spokesperson saying: "The Government supports civics education in schools as a way of engaging students in democracy and encouraging them to have a voice in decision making."

"The Minister of Education is working on how best to support schools in this space."

CivX Education [a group that deliver civics workshops in schools] programme director Julia Caulfield, told 1 NEWS learning about politics was "vital" for future political engagement.

She said it was important for young New Zealanders to have a basic understanding prior to voting, without this, she said a low voter turnout coupled with low participation rates for youth in politics could be expected.

"We have to take responsibility in ensuring that the future generation have the ability to participate fully in society."

New Zealand lowered its voting age in 1974 to 18, after calls for saying those of an age that were able to be drafted into the defence force should be able to have a say in government.