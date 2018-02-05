'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
It's the first time politicians have been welcomed onto the upper marae.
The PM says any protests at Waitangi won't be a setback in the relationship between the Crown and iwi.
New Zealand rivers can rise fast, the Mountain Safety Council says, and even knee-deep water can prove deadly.
1 NEWS Pacific correspndent Barbara Dreaver says the Kiribati ferry disaster again shows resources for domestic shipping and ferry services are appalling in the Pacific.
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crewman Russell “Rusty” Clark says survivors were lucky to escape a swollen river.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ