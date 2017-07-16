 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We will be, most definitely, the next Government' – Winston Peters sings familiar tune

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The NZ First leader hit out at immigration, and the Government's record on housing, mental health and the economy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
Sherwood added "best trick" to his freestyle medal in Minneapolis.

Kiwi motocross star Levi Sherwood lands unreal double backflip to grab ANOTHER X-Games gold

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:59
3
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

00:19
4
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith says Trump Jnr is telling 'lie after lie' when it comes to Russian meeting in Trump tower.

'Lie after lie after lie' - Fox News anchor launches tirade about Trump administration

00:42
5
Both star players played next to no role in the drawn Lions series with injury.

Ben Smith to take All Blacks sabbatical - report

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single-mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.

00:37
The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.

Winston Peters: 'Fake news is what I frequently see on the 6pm news'

The NZ First leader told Q+A's Corin Dann he intends to make sure “fake news” doesn't prevail in this election campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 