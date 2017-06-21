'We are the meat in the sandwich' – pay equity deal blamed for rise in rest home fees

Some rest home residents are counting the cost of the landmark equal pay deal after prices rose by 10 per cent.

It is by almost $400 a month for 11,000 residents, after wages for caregivers were increased.

Simon Wallace of Aged Care Association said they had no other option.

"We are the meat in the sandwich here and we have to pass those costs on."

The $2 billion settlement only covers a rise in fees for those who receive a government subsidy, but a third of rest home residents with assets over $224,000 aren't covered by that.

Trevor Mallard of the Labour Party said it will cause a lot of workers distress, "all because the government tried to put not quite enough money into this settlement".

Even with the fee increase, smaller rest homes say they are struggling.

But Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says paying for everyone was too expensive, and today he ruled out any extra funding.