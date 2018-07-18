'We are making it a priority' - experts concerned over syphilis outbreak in New Zealand

Health experts are pleading with the Government to urgently respond to a syphilis outbreak in New Zealand.

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians has written to Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter, demanding additional resources and targets for District Health Boards to tackle the sexual transmitted infection.

"The number of cases have been going up year on year since 2013, and nothing has been done to address it from a public health point of view," said Dr Sunita Azariah.

There were 495 cases of syphilis in New Zealand in 2017, more than double the number in 2015.

Since 2017, there have been at least four cases of congenital syphilis, where the infection is passed onto babies during pregnancy.

Two of these were stillbirths.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed it is also investigating two other possible cases in 2017.

"We are reviewing these cases of congenital syphilis to better understand why they have occurred and what actions may be needed to prevent similar cases in the future.

"This will include such issues as whether women had antenatal care, were screened for syphilis at their first antenatal blood test and if appropriate treatment and follow up was completed," said Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, Ministry of Health.

The Government says it expects to respond this year with a sexual health action plan.

"We are making it a priority," said Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter.

"I think the Ministry of Health does have a role to play and we need to up our game and certainly the Government is taking the issue very seriously," she added.

The sexually transmitted infection can usually be treated with antibiotics, but left untreated it can cause serious health problems.

Symptoms can include genital ulcers or rashes on the palms and soles of the feet, but it can also be easily missed.