 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'We made the best decision' - young daughter's health scare influenced Dr Lance O'Sullivan to immunise her

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Northland doctor who stormed the stage at a screening of an anti-vaccination film says seeing his young daughter sick with a "high fever" and "body rash" was a pivotal moment in solidifying his pro-vaccination stance. 

The former NZer of the Year stunned guests by jumping on stage mid-film to explain why it was wrong – and dangerous.
Source: Supplied

Dr Lance O'Sullivan, the 2014 New Zealander of the Year, spoke at a screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia in May, telling the organisers "your presence here will cause babies to die", before performing a defiant haka.

He had been invited to the screening by the organisers, but said he had planned to attend regardless of whether he was welcome.

During his passionate speech, he said there is absolutely no evidence vaccines cause autism and he is concerned for his community because immunisation is safe and extremely important for children.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Tricia Cheel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.
Source: Supplied

In an article by Dr O'Sullivan published by Fairfax media today Dr O'Sullivan says his daughter, Te Miringa, became unwell when she was under the age of two, with a "high fever and a body rash" during a measles outbreak.

A this point he and his wife decided to get Te Miringa immuniesd, after Dr O'Sullivan had previously read an anit-immunisation pamphlet at medical school.

It wasn't until Te Miringa was hospitalised a year later, that he realised getting her immunised was the "best decision."

Te Miringa was admitted to Starship Hospital with "peri orbital cellulitis", a severe eye infection which needed to be treated with a week of intravenous antibiotics.

"I remeber the doctors on the ward round asking if our child was immunised, because historically the most common cause for this potentially fatal condition (it can lead to brain infection and abscess and death) was Haemophilus Influenza."

"I recall their relief and ours when they advised us that the fact she was immunised had all but eliminated this killer condition from the list of culprits.

"I recall the pride when I could say that our child was fully immunised and as protected as possible, knowing that then, like now, that while we could not provide 100 per cent cover from every ailment, we had made the best decision."

Before he became a father, Dr O'Sullivan stumbled across an anti-immunisation pamphlet which was left behind in one of his lecture theatres which made him question his stance on immunisations. 

"I read the pamphlet," Dr O'Sullivan says in his article.

"It described "studies" in the Netherlands into communities that didn't look like mine, but I took little persuasion.

"I stated our second child, our little daughter Te Miringa, would not be immunised."

When his daughter became ill, he "realised the information from the Netherlands did not reflect" his "reality". 

Since his public pro-immunisation stance, Dr O'Sullivan has come under fire on social media, with people lashing out against the doctor by saying he was bought and paid for by a big pharmaceutical company.

The Northland doctor opens up about the reaction to his protest over the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.
Source: Breakfast

The campaigners have also attacked his disabled son, who has muscular dystrophy.

Screenings of Vaxxed across the country, including Whangarei and Kaitaia, had been kept secret, with organising group WavesNZ notifying ticket holders of the venues just a few hours in advance.

The film is a 2016 American film from anti-vaccination activists Del Bigtree and Andrew Wakefield.

It was widely criticised by the scientific community upon its release, with various reviews saying it cherry-picked facts, relied on unsubstantiated claims and used emotional pleas and context-free statistics to get its message across.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The Team NZ skipper gave a dead-pan answer to the question: "What do you take as your good news?"

Watch: Poker-faced Peter Burling cracks rare smile and delights Jimmy Spithill with response to Kiwi reporter's probing question

00:30
2

Watch: Team NZ hold off Oracle in absolute thriller to post second straight win on America's Cup Day One

00:29
3
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

00:25
4
The pair joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals for the event at Buckingham Palace.

Watch: Gleeful young Royals steal the show at Trooping of the Colour celebrations

00:28
5
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

00:29
The Kiwis got their quest for the America's Cup underway in style, beating Team USA by 30 seconds.

Video: Team New Zealand 1, Oracle 0 - Kiwis hammer USA on race day one to take America's Cup advantage

Peter Burling and his Kiwi crew had a near perfect day against Jimmy Spithill on Bermuda's Great Sound today.

00:28
The Oracle skipper did so well to get his side back into the contest. Then it went wrong.

Watch: Thriller! Team NZ, Oracle neck-and-neck until late blunder lets Burling fly to second straight victory

Re-live a morning of high drama as Team NZ incredibly put Oracle to the sword, with two convincing wins on day one of the America's Cup match.


00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ