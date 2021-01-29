'We look forward to seeing you all' - The Wiggles settle in at MIQ ahead of New Zealand tour

Ahead of their tour of New Zealand this month, The Wiggles first have to complete a fortnight of quarantine in a managed isolation facility.

Source: Breakfast

The Australian childrens’ band released photos of themselves settling in at MIQ on Twitter today.

“The fun never stops here at The Wiggles, even in quarantine! We look forward to seeing you all in New Zealand!”

The band’s tour was able to go ahead after 12 spaces were made available for them, their crew and their families in MIQ in January.

It comes as demand for MIQ spots grows, with many Kiwis still struggling to come home.

The increased demand caused the MIQ booking site to crash over the weekend.

From midnight Thursday there were more than 10,000 successful logins per hour with more than 2400 concurrent users at any one time and 1 million page views in a 12-hour period. The Government says during a normal phase, the system would usually have around 400 people logged in at any one time.

Users have reported sitting on the site for up to six hours at a time, with some families creating a roster system so they can stay on the site for 24 hours a day.