'We will loan them a uniform' - school comes to the rescue of struggling students as year starts

A Napier high school is lending uniforms to some students and providing them with resources as the start of the new year sees some families struggling with back-to-school costs.

Tamatea High School students performed a rousing haka to welcome those starting the new year, but some have struggled to get there.

"Some of our kids are coming to school who maybe don't have the correct uniform or don't have the resources that they need - stationary or food," said Robin Fabish, the school principal told 1 NEWS.

The decile three school often foots the bill for students from its already tight budget.

"We will just loan them a uniform, or sort things out, because it's important for them to be here rather then waiting for money to get their uniform sorted," Mr Fabish said.

While the beginning of the school year means excitement for some, for others it's added pressure, and shame.

"We shouldn't underestimate the impact that living in poverty, and the shame that goes with that for some people, has on their learning," Mr Fabish said.

Meanwhile, charities are struggling to keep up with an increasing number of parents and schools needing help.

KidsCan says schools yesterday reported having children turn up without food as the school year began this week.

The charity has more than 2,500 children on the waiting list for basic items, like shoes.

KidsCan's baseline funding, set to run out in June, was questioned in Parliament, and Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, indicated an announcement would be made in the Budget.

It's estimated to cost around $38,000 to send the average child through the state school system.