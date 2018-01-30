 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We will loan them a uniform' - school comes to the rescue of struggling students as year starts

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Napier high school is lending uniforms to some students and providing them with resources as the start of the new year sees some families struggling with back-to-school costs.

It's back to school for thousands of Kiwi kids, but not all families are jumping for joy at the end of the holidays.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tamatea High School students performed a rousing haka to welcome those starting the new year, but some have struggled to get there.

"Some of our kids are coming to school who maybe don't have the correct uniform or don't have the resources that they need - stationary or food," said Robin Fabish, the school principal told 1 NEWS.

The decile three school often foots the bill for students from its already tight budget.

"We will just loan them a uniform, or sort things out, because it's important for them to be here rather then waiting for money to get their uniform sorted," Mr Fabish said. 

While the beginning of the school year means excitement for some, for others it's added pressure, and shame.  

"We shouldn't underestimate the impact that living in poverty, and the shame that goes with that for some people, has on their learning," Mr Fabish said.

Meanwhile, charities are struggling to keep up with an increasing number of parents and schools needing help.

KidsCan says schools yesterday reported having children turn up without food as the school year began this week.

The charity has more than 2,500 children on the waiting list for basic items, like shoes.  

KidsCan's baseline funding, set to run out in June, was questioned in Parliament, and Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, indicated an announcement would be made in the Budget. 

It's estimated to cost around $38,000 to send the average child through the state school system. 

So it's no surprise that a recent survey found 30 per cent of parents were stressed out about back-to-school costs, which can run into the hundreds of dollars. 

Related

Education

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Hot weather impacts South Island glaciers

00:49
2
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

01:16
3

Super-blue-blood moon eclipse tonight will be a once-in-150-years event

4
Keeping cool in the Clutha River as temperatures soar.

Otago town of Middlemarch records country's top temperature of 37.4C as heatwave rolls on

00:10
5
However, it's understood NZFirst have agreed to support the government's tightened medicinal cannabis Bill.

'It's random, it's haphazard, it's free-for-all' – Peters fiercely against Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis bill

01:05
The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.

'Her political identity is tied up in this issue' - Katie Bradford on what child poverty plan means to PM

The Government's big moves on child poverty are personal for Jacinda Ardern, says 1 NEWS' Katie Bradford.


The Wellington seat is up for grabs after Peter Dunne's shock decision not to seek re-election.

Opinion: Green Party in a battle for its soul as members choose a new female co-leader

1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance says the future of the party hangs in the balance.

01:49
The Prime Minister says there's a range of things the government will need to do to address child well-being.

Child Poverty plan revealed: NZ has a 'moral obligation' to free kids from 'burden of poverty' says PM

The government has released how they intend to reduce child poverty.


01:31
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Make the most of today, tomorrow's forecast is high winds, rain and much cooler temperatures

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 