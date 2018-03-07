 

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The Prime Minister has announced New Zealand will give $10 million to Tonga to help with the rebuild after the country was struck by Cyclone Gita last month. 

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.
Jacinda Ardern is heading the annual Pacific Diplomatic Mission, and has visited Niue and Samoa already. 

She told a group of Tongan school children it was a "pleasure" to deliver books to them". 

"But we know you need more than books, you need your roofs to be fixed... so you can get back to learning."

Ms Ardern said over 50 per cent of schools in Tonga were damaged in the cyclone. 

In a press release Ms Ardern said the package will, "Our package will support the Government of Tonga’s recovery planning and will focus on the restoration of the electricity network and helping children continue their schooling". 

"Cyclone Gita destroyed or partially damaged around 2000 homes in Tonga. Many communities are still without power and schools are without essential materials. It is a huge burden on so many families in Tonga and we are helping them recover."

The Cyclone ripped through last month, and the impact is still visable.
