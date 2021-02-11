'We know this is a real thing' — Officials record wave surges in NZ following powerful Pacific quake

People in parts of Northland and the North Island's east coast are being urged to stay away from beaches and coastlines after a tsunami warning was this morning issued for New Zealand.

In an update on Breakfast this morning, Civil Defence's Roger Ball said wave surges had already been reported on Great Barrier Island after a 7.7 magnitude quake near New Caledonia overnight.

However, he said, while the national emergency management agency had issued the advisory out of caution, New Zealand was at the lower end of a tsunami risk.

There is no need for evacuations at this stage, but anyone from Ahipara to Bay of Islands, Great Barrier Island and from Matatā to Tolaga Bay is being asked to stay off beaches and shore areas.

"There is the possibility of strong and unusual currents and tidal surges in those areas," Ball said.

"We have had, just in from GNS, some reports of wave surges on Great Barrier Island up to 30 centimetres, so we know that this is a real thing.

"We are asking people in those areas only to please stay out of the water and off the beaches until the all clear is given.

"No swimming, no fishing and it's not a day to take the dog for a walk along the beach in those areas."