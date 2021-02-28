What we know about the Papatoetoe Covid-19 cluster: Who's who in Cases A to N

There are now 14 Covid-19 cases in four families connected to the Auckland February cluster in Papatoetoe.

The first cases of the cluster were announced on February 14. All have the UK variant of Covid-19.

The list of locations and times cases had been when potentially infectious is on the Ministry of Health website.

FAMILY 1: (four members)

Case A: Year 9 student at Papatoetoe High School

The Year 9 student attended Papatoetoe High School for one day on February 10 while infectious. She was tested after she reported symptoms for Covid-19.

She has been labelled Case A by officials as she reported experiencing symptoms earlier than her mother, Case B.

Case B: Mother who works at LSG Sky Chefs

Health authorities believe Case B, who worked at the laundry area of LSG Sky Chefs in Māngere, may be the index case of this outbreak.

Case B was tested after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, and not as part of routine testing of border workers.

Case C: Father in his 40s

This person was reported as a positive case later on the day that Case A and B had been reported. Up until then, he was asymptomatic.

Case A, B and C were all reported as cases on February 14.

The additional member of this household tested negative for Covid-19.

FAMILY 2: (five members)

Case D: Classmate of Case A at Papatoetoe High School

Year 9 Papatoetoe High School student Case D, a close contact of Case A after being in the same classroom as her, tested positive on February 17.

Case E: Sibling of Case D, Year 12 at Papatoetoe High School

Case E, a sibling of Case D, was reported as a positive case on February 17. He also attended Papatoetoe High School and is in Year 12.

Case F, G and H are household contacts of Cases D and E. They include the mother and father of the Cases D and E, and a teenage sibling. The cases were already at the Auckland quarantine facility when they tested positive for the virus.

FAMILY 3: (six members)

Case I: Year 10 at Papatoetoe High School

Case I, a Year 10 Papatoetoe High School student, was a casual plus contact of Case A, the first Covid-19 case at the school. This case was reported on February 23.

Case J: Kmart employee

Case J is a sibling of Case I, and worked at Kmart and visited Dark Vapes in East Tamaki while potentially infectious on February 19 and 20. At the time, households connected to Papatoetoe High School were meant to stay at home.

But, initial advice said only Case I as a casual-plus contact was required to isolate, and not the entire household.

Case K: Infant sibling of Case I

This case was also reported on February 23. They did not attend a childcare facility outside of their home.

Case L: KFC employee

Case L was a member of the household and worked at KFC while potentially infectious between February 22 and 23 — when they were meant to be isolating. They initially returned a negative test upon arrival in Auckland’s quarantine facility on February 23, but later tested positive.

Two other members of this household had not tested positive for Covid-19.

FAMILY 4: (five members)

Case M: 21-year-old MIT student

Case M, 21, is a sibling of a Papatoetoe High School student who tested negative for the virus three times.

The case was reported on February 27. They visited a number of locations while potentially infectious since last Sunday. This included a gym visit while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

Case N: Mother of Case M

Case N also tested positive last night on February 27.

Genome sequencing revealed Cases M and N were most closely linked to the second family connected to the Papatoetoe outbreak.