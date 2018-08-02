 

'We will keep trying'- Jacinda Ardern not giving up fight over trans-Tasman deportations

AAP
New Zealand won't be giving up a fight over the deportation of Kiwis from Australia, but that doesn't mean the old trans-Tasman friendship is breaking down, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ms Ardern returned to parliament this week following her maternity leave.

During her absence, tension between politicians across the ditch has risen, with New Zealand's justice minister accusing Australia's deportation regime of lacking humanitarian ideals and Home Affairs Minister Peters Dutton hitting back.

More than 1000 Kiwis have been removed from Australia since stricter laws came into place in 2014 and New Zealand lawmakers have particularly been irked by the expulsion of their citizens on character grounds, especially those who have spent the bulk of their lives in Australia.

After being held on Christmas Island Ronald Neilson has been deported to NZ, where he knows no one. Source: Sunday

Added to that, Ms Ardern's deputy and stand-in, Winston Peters, accused Australia of breaching UN conventions, got into an exchange with former PM John Howard and, for good measure, called on Australia to change its flag.

But back in the captain's chair, the prime minister is not concerned.

"We have the kind of relationship that means we can speak frankly with one another and I really value that," Ms Ardern told AAP.

"I don't think that the fact we have different opinions on a few issues really holds us back."

New Zealand Justice Minister Andrew Little this week conceded Mr Dutton was unlikely to back down on the law any time soon, but said the air had been cleared between them.

Ms Ardern said that didn't mean the push was over.

"We will keep talking about citizenship, we will keep trying to protect the rights of New Zealanders who study, we will keep talking about deportation. None of it holds back the rest though," she said.

Warren Marriner went to Syria as part of an international peace mission organised by the Social Justice Network of Sydney. Source: 1 NEWS

"The reason we raise it is because we hope for some change, but we also acknowledge it's their domestic policy and their right to set it."

She rejected the notion there was a growing gap between the two governments, saying neither's position on the matter had changed in years and that positive work was being done on other fronts.

As for Mr Peters' recent claim that Australia's flag was a copy of the Kiwi ensign and needed to be replaced, Ms Ardern said the argument would have to sit along pavlova and Crowded House on the pile of long-running trans-Tasman disagreements.

"I think you could add it to the list of things we have good banter about," she said.

And while there are no immediate plans, Ms Ardern said she was sure newborn daughter Neve would be accompanying her across the Tasman at some point.

"I need to probably give [Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull] a chance to see her in the boots that he gave me."

When asked about if there was more money in the pot for teachers, the PM said the issues were about "much more" than just pay.
Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS
Man dies after being crushed by steel framing in Auckland

1 NEWS
A man has died after being crushed by steel framing this morning in Auckland. 

Fire and emergency services were called to the industrial accident in Ellerslie a little after 8am. 

A St John spokesperson confirmed around 9:30am that a man - believed to be a 55 year-old - had died.

The accident occurred at premises operated by CSP Galvanising and CSP Coating Systems in Ellerslie.

Police were also in attendance, but have no details to release at this point.

CSP Coating Systems is a nationwide steel coating operation.

A man has died in a workplace accident at CSP Coating Systems in Ellerslie, Auckland.
A police car at CSP Coating Systems in Ellerslie. Source: 1 NEWS
Teenage metal band nominated for best music video at 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards

1 NEWS
Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been nominated for best music video at the Waiata Māori Music Awards with the likes of Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha also across a number of categories. 

Alien Weaponry, who are nominated for 'Best Music Video By A Māori Artist,' made headlines last year for their unique mix of heavy metal music and Te Reo Maori.

Made up of three male teenagers, Alien Weaponry has been signed to a three-year contract with Berlin-based management agency Das Maschine.

The awards are into its 11th year of celebrating Māori music after being established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.

Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards as the Executive Director.

"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists,” says Ellison.

This year’s ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, September 14th in Hastings at the Clubs Hastings, Cnr of Victoria & Albert Street, Hastings.

Full list of finalists:

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

  • Ria Hall
  • Sandy Mill
  • Huia Hamon

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

  • Troy Kingi
  • Rob Ruha
  • Seth Haapu

Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Maaka – Moeke
  • Rei – Rangatira

Best Māori Pop Album

  • Troy Kingi – Shake That Skinny As All The Way To Zygertron 
  • La Coco – You Got Me
  • Maaka – Moeke

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/Rnb Album

  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Rei – Rangatira
  • La Coco – Love And Other Things Part 2

Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album

  • Ria Hall - Rules Of Engagement
  • Rob Ruha – Survivance
  • Tomorrow People –  BBQ Reggae

Best Song By a Māori Artist

  • Troy Kingi – 'Aztechknowledgey'
  • Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'
  • L.A.B. – 'Controller'

Best Māori Songwriter

  • Rob Ruha
  • L.A.B.
  • Seth Haapu

Best Music Video By A Māori Artist

  • Vallkyrie – 'Aztec Breath'
  • Alien Weaponry –  'Kai Tangata'
  • Ria Hall – 'Te Ahi Kai Pō'
  • Seth Haapu –  'New Wave'
  • Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'

Iconic Award Recipients

Keepers Of Tradition:

  • Derek Ladelli
  • Dame Georgina Kingi

Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music Awards:

  • Monty Cowan

Music Industry Award:

  • Carl Perkins 

Iconic Māori Music Composers Award – Historical:

  • Ngatai Huata
Alien Weaponry's new music video for their song Kai Tangata explores a brutal part of Aotearoa's history. Source: 1 NEWS
