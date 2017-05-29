'We will keep fighting' - free food still on the menu after motion to scrap meals at Hutt City Council meetings fails

A vote to scrap free meals for Hutt City Council politicians at council meetings has failed.

This is despite one councillor's push to get his colleagues to bring their own meals to meetings.

Wainuiomata ward councillor Campbell Barry said it didn't seem fair to be eating meals like roast chicken, curry and cake after recently voting to only pay employees a living wage on a "case-by-case basis".

The motion narrowly lost by six votes to seven.

Hutt City mayor Ray Wallace voted against the proposal, saying meals are only provided during evening meetings.

Mr Barry said on Facebook "we will keep fighting".

"I guess there are different rules when it comes to the lowest paid employees and elected members."