'We just wish they would pull over' - Police name teen who died riding in the boot of stolen car which fled police near Wellington

Police say the teen who died after the stolen vehicle he was in crashed north of Wellington was riding in the boot.

A teenager died after a crash south of Tawa while riding in the boot - the driver had failed to stop for police.

He has this afternoon been named as Bailey Patmore of Cannons Creek, 15.

Police reported the chase took place last night and have this afternoon given additional details.

The officer who gave chase was a dog handler and he noticed the car with five passengers travelling at speed near the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington.

He followed them and after checking the plate, he realised the car was stolen and tried to pull them over - the driver did not stop.

Bailey Patmore

The car then crashed near the Tawa Interchange north of Wellington on State Highway 1.

A sixth passenger was then found to be in the car - Bailey riding in the boot - and he died at the scene.

Four other teens, as well as one 21-year-old, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"This is an incredibly sad time for the family of the teen who died, and May 19 will never have the same meaning for them again," Wellington District commander Superintendent Sam Hoyle said.

"The motivations for fleeing are many and varied and it's hard at times to understand the mentality of fleeing drivers - we just wish they would pull over."