'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

Local residents say they heard a noise but no screech of brakes from the scene of today's deadly two-car crash near the south Taranaki town of Waverley.

The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.
A newborn baby is among six people killed in the most deadly crash on New Zealand roads in 13 years. Two other people are in a critical condition in hospital.

A couple who live nearby told 1 NEWS what they witnessed.

"We just heard a noise like boomph. There was a car off the road and we could see steam coming up," said Carol Ball.

Red Martin added: "And then there was no screech of brakes or smashing cars. And there was no screams whatsoever."

Police say the conditions were clear when the two cars collided head-on on a bend on State Highway three north of Waverley soon after 11am.

Police say the four elderly occupants in the car heading north died on impact.

Two adults and two children were in the southbound vehicle. The driver and a baby, who was in a car seat, were also killed. A woman and an eight-year-old girl were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

The road toll now stands at 193, 10 more than at the same time last year.

This crash claimed the most lives on the road so far this year, and it's the deadliest since 2005 when nine people died after a truck and tourist van collided near Matamata.

Road Policing Manager Inspector David White says a baby is among the dead in the crash north of Waverley.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

