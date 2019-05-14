TODAY |

'We just ask to be heard' - gun owners feel ignored as second phase of law reform looms

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice

Police Minister Stuart Nash is gearing up for the second phase of the gun law reform and intends to present options to cabinet in June - but gun owners feel they're being ignored.

The changes in gun laws comes after the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack that killed 51 people at Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

The banning of all semi-automatic and military-style weapons became law less than a month after the attacks.  This means gun owners have to hand in their now illegal guns by the end of September.

In a second phase of the gun law reform one of the options the Government is looking at is implementing a new gun register which Council of Licensed Firearm Owners' Nicole McKee does not support.

She told TVNZ1's Breakfast she feels gun owners are not being listened to, saying: "We just asked to be heard".

Ms McKee feels Mr Nash has already alienated firearm owners.

"He's lifted the stick and he's wiped them hard with it," she says.

"He hasn’t consulted with a group of law abiding people on the first tranche that came through.  We now have Government’s second amendment that’s coming through and we’ve had no consulation.”

Ms McKee says there needs to be a consultation with the firearms community so they can assist the Government and police in coming up with solutions that are cost effective and the taxpayer agrees with.

She says introducing a new gun register is not cost effective.

"We need to look at how we can effectively use that money to keep New Zealand safe and registration has been proven to not achieve that.... ...we need to address the issue, rather than put an expensive bandaid over it."

"0.7 per cent of firearm homicides are committed by licensed people. That’s really really low and we’re looking at throwing a billion or hundreds of millions of dollars at that 0.7 per cent, we just believe that that money could be better spent somewhere else."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Council of Licensed Firearm Owners’ Nicole McKee talks to Breakfast about new gun laws. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are accused of paying backhanders to get their kids into elite universities.
    Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in college admissions scam
    2
    Leigh Buttar thought she was covered when bad weather meant she missed her cruise from Brisbane.
    Southland woman wins travel insurance battle after company had refused to pay
    3
    Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
    Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
    4
    Previously it wasn’t allowed due to health and safety reasons.
    Exclusive: Foodstuffs will allow customers to bring containers from home for over-the-counter products
    5
    The deals sees it go to a consortium of New Zealand company Infratil and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management.
    Vodafone New Zealand sold for $3.4 billion
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Vodafone New Zealand sold for $3.4 billion
    00:50
    The PM is co-chairing a meeting with the French President in Paris in a bid to stamp out the use of social media for acts of extremism.

    Ardern not ruling out last-minute US delegate at Christchurch Call summit in Paris

    Swedish prosecutors to reopen rape case against WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

    Auckland commuters face disruption as train engineers strike