'We are in that neck and neck environment' – Corin Dann on huge new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Political Editor
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.
1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.
National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.
Robin Lane said workers had little power when negotiating with employers.
Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ