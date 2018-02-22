'We heard a boom' - Woman describes the moment herself and children dodge slip bearing down on house in Tasman District

A mother who lives near the Abel Tasman National Park says she "pleased to be alive after" her and her three children fled their home in ex-Tropical Cyclone Gita's wake.

It was "like a river," Brunna Lee said, describing water and debris crashing around her home on Kaiteriteri-Sandy Bay Rd, to Fairfax.

Ms Lee made the decision to leave her home at 4pm on Tuesday with her three children and her neighbour Tim Wraight who​ accompanied them.

"Everything was fine and five minutes later we heard a boom," she told Fairfax.

With no other options as the vehicles were trapped by the water, they walked to nearby Marahau.

"I completely forgot about the ditch so I swum through it with a four-year-old in my hands". ​

Lee said she thought they made it out just in time, right before a slip came down the hill behind them.

Lee said her children, aged 13, 10 and 4 had been very scared but were "troopers" throughout the incident.