'We haven't really seen a year like this before' - Northland left parched by big dry

A water supply company has been run off its feet as Northland feels the pinch caused by a lack of rain.

One camp ground operator noticed something wasn't right when he saw people were carrying containers from his site.
The region was extremely dry in December, and that's continued into 2017, with just half a millimetre of rain falling to date, well down on the expected 90mm January receives on average.

Water delivery companies are making hay while the sun shines.

"It's always dry but we haven't really seen a year like this before," said Jason McQuarrie of Mangawhai Water.

"I mean we can normally keep up with two but we're struggling to keep up with three trucks now."

Mangawhai resident Bert Sainsbury says in 40 years he has never had to get water delivered, while Beverley Welch's garden is feeling the effects.

"It's really bad, I'm just watching my plants gradually die after all these years," she said. 

