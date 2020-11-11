'We have some plans' - Jacinda Ardern teases wedding details

Jacinda Ardern says plans are underway for her wedding, but she remained tight-lipped about specifics when asked by reporters today.

The Prime Minister is engaged to be married to Clarke Gayford. They have a two-year-old daughter, Neve.

Jacinda Ardern is congratulated by fiance Clarke Gayford on her election victory. Source: Associated Press

"We have some plans, they are some way off," she said.

"We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."