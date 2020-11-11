TODAY |

'We have some plans' - Jacinda Ardern teases wedding details

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says plans are underway for her wedding, but she remained tight-lipped about specifics when asked by reporters today.

The Prime Minister is engaged to be married to Clarke Gayford, with whom she has two-year-old daughter Neve with. Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern is congratulated by fiance Clarke Gayford on her election victory. Source: Associated Press

"We have some plans, they are some way off," she said.

"We might need to share some of our plans with our family and friends before we do that more widely."

However, she joked, "I can tell you it will not be in Parliament".

