'We have only just dodged a bullet' - Dr John Cameron shares advice for life at Level 1

New Zealand is getting back to new levels of normalcy today as we kick off Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

"Go New Zealand!" an ecstatic Dr John Cameron told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning - after the final active case of the virus recovered yesterday, promting the Government just hours later to announce a move down alert levels.

"We're back to normal because New Zealand has done it. We have got rid of this bloody virus and there are very few other countries in the world that have done that," Dr Cameron said.

However, not everything will be the same compared to pre-Covid-19 times.

"We have only just dodged a bullet. The virus is out there."

Doctor's offices and appointment books have been opened again, however Dr Cameron said there were learnings to be taken from Covid-19.

Anyone feeling sick should stay home from work or school, and they are still advised to call their GP before making an appointment or dropping in. It may be that they wait in their car to be checked like at Level 2 if they do see a doctor, Dr Cameron explained.

He also answered Breakfast viewers' questions on life at Level 1, including how hospital visiting will work and if people still need to sign in at offices and restaurants.

