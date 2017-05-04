'We have another tropical troublemaker' - still unclear if New Zealand is in Cyclone Donna's path

Tropical Cyclone Donna is sitting just north of Vanuatu and it is still unclear whether it will head towards New Zealand.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett said the "tropical troublemaker", formed in the last 12 to 18 hours, will loiter its way across Vanuatu with winds easily up to 100km/h.

The cyclone has been raised to a category 2 cyclone after the tropical low pressure system developed in the South Pacific.

NASA's Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite has captured an image of the cyclone. Source: NASA

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department are advising people to take extra precautions due to the risk of possible flash flooding in areas close to river banks and low lying areas.

A blue alert has been issued for Torba, Sanma and Penama which means residents need to secure loose material around their property and put up cyclone shutters.

The weather system is expected to bring "damaging gale force winds" which may reach up to 165 km/h, affecting Torba, Penama and Sanma over the next 24 hours.

It is currently located around 205 kilometres east northeast of Sola and 260 kilometres north northeast of Maewo.

The cyclone is moving in a west southwest direction at 29 km/h over the past three hours.

The National Disaster Management Office has activated the National Emergency Operations Centre which will co-ordinate any response effort.