'We had some defecation in the grounds' - High visitor numbers putting iconic church at risk

It's one of the country's most popular selfie spots, but not everyone is showing respect.

The iconic Tekapo Church of the Good Shepherd has even had tourists verbally abusing church guides and interrupting services.

Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith said: "We had some defecation in the grounds, we've had some of our shrubs and tussocks trampled on."

Church Minister Rev. Andrew McDonald said it was "embarrassing for them and it's embarrassing for everyone else".