'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis

The Otago Daily Times has again apologised for a cartoon mocking the Samoa measles crisis, this time publishing "we got it wrong" in the newspaper.

Controversial cartoon published in Otago Daily Times. Source: Twitter

As of yesterday, the death toll in Samoa was at 60 - most are children with 52 under the age of four.

Garrick Tremain's cartoon, published on Tuesday, depicts two women leaving a travel agency with one woman saying, "I asked "what are all the least popular spots at the moment?" She said the ones people are picking up in Samoa."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite widespread criticism of the cartoon, with some labelling it racist, Mr Tremain initially refused to apologise for the "simple, light-hearted joke". But he later came out with an apology post on his website.

The ODT's editor, Barry Stewart, also apologised this morning saying the paper failed it's readers where they rely on it most. Yesterday, he also gave a further apology outside the newspaper's office as protestors chanted.

Mr Stewart said the ODT wouldn't be printing any of Mr Tremain's work until after a review.