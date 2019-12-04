TODAY |

'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

The Otago Daily Times has again apologised for a cartoon mocking the Samoa measles crisis, this time publishing "we got it wrong" in the newspaper.

Controversial cartoon published in Otago Daily Times. Source: Twitter

As of yesterday, the death toll in Samoa was at 60 - most are children with 52 under the age of four.

Garrick Tremain's cartoon, published on Tuesday, depicts two women leaving a travel agency with one woman saying, "I asked "what are all the least popular spots at the moment?" She said the ones people are picking up in Samoa."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Otago Daily Times has apologised and is now reviewing the future of controversial cartoonist Garrick Tremain after protestors confronted its editor. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite widespread criticism of the cartoon, with some labelling it racist, Mr Tremain initially refused to apologise for the "simple, light-hearted joke". But he later came out with an apology post on his website.

The ODT's editor, Barry Stewart, also apologised this morning saying the paper failed it's readers where they rely on it most. Yesterday, he also gave a further apology outside the newspaper's office as protestors chanted.

Mr Stewart said the ODT wouldn't be printing any of Mr Tremain's work until after a review.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Barry Stewart’s apology outside the ODT was interrupted several times by hecklers. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Media
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
2
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
3
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
4
'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis
5
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

The worrying reason behind NZ's dropping teenager education levels
02:38

Emotional reunion as conservation dog Flint returns home after surviving on remote island south of NZ
02:12

Two starkly opposing views emerge after details of proposed cannabis reform
01:57

Ngāpuhi members call for more detail as Government announces negotiation changes