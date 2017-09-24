'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland Source: Getty

12.01am: 1 NEWS' Corin Dann says the next few weeks will have rumours swirling around parliament while Winston Peters decides who he goes with, "shades of 2005 and 96".

11.58pm: Further electorate results

Bay of Plenty - National Todd Muller

Christchurch Central - Labour Duncan Webb

Port Hills - Labour Ruth Dyson

Tukituki- National Lawrence Yule

Waimakariri - National Matt Doocey

Wigram - Labour Megan Woods

Ikaria-Rawhiti - Labour Meka Whaitiri

Waiariki - Labour Tamati Coffey

11.56pm: English says coalition talks will be based on "respect, but not total agreement".

11.53pm Bill English tells 1 NEWS National are "willing and able" to work through a coalition process. He says he'll have a look at NZ First policy, and some of his positions are "pretty predictable". He said it was a"shame to see it end this way" when asked about the Maori Party result which knocks them out of parliament. English says Labour and Green have "significantly less" support in terms of party vote.

11.50pm: Chloe Swarbrick is on track to become NZ's youngest MP in 42 years, with Greens sitting on 5.8%, with her estimates at 5.5% to get a seat in parliament.

11.47pm: Further electorate results

Christchurch East – Labour Poto Williams

Clutha-Southland – National Hamish Walker

Ilam – National Gerry Brownlee

Mana – Labour Kris Fa’afoi

Papakura – National Judith Collins

Taranaki King Country – National Barbara Kurger



11.39pm It's looking like special votes could take just one or two seats off National, but negotiations between NZFirst with both National and Labour could take some time.

11.35pm: Further electorate results

Napier – Labour Stuart Nash

Palmerston North – Labour Iain Lees-Galloway

Ragitekei – National Ian McKelvie

Waikato – National Tim van de Molen

Whangarei – National Shane Reti



11.30pm English acknowledges NZ First- "the voters of NZ have given this NZ First a role in forming the next government". He says they'll be "finding common ground" with Winston Peters in coalition talks.

11.25pm: English says he now has the responsibility to bring NZ "strong and stable government". He says it's not the numbers that matters but the expression of "confidence" from New Zealanders, he says National have won more seats that Labour and Greens combined, "no-one expected that 3-weeks ago". He says it's clear National and Labour both can't form a government by themselves. He says he's going into negotiations.

11.23pm: Bill English has arrived to Sky City to a sea of blue.

11.18pm: Sir John Key, followed by wife Bronagh and son Max have arrived at Sky City.

11.15pm: Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford says he is 'extemely proud' of the Labour leader and that it's bee a 'hell of a thing to observe and see your partner go through'.

11.13pm: Other electorates that have been called with 100% of votes in:

Helensville – National Chris Penk

Kelston - Labour Carmel Sepuloni

New Lynn – Labour Deborah Russell

Otaki –National Nathan Guy

Rongotai – Labour Paul Eagle

Rotorua – National Todd Mclay

Tauranga – National Simon Bridges

Te Atatu – Labour Phil Twyford



11.08pm: 1 NEWS' Paul Hobbs asks Bill English if this was the worst possible result, English was on the way to Sky City and did not answer.

10.53pm: Jacinda Ardern walks onto the stage in front of screaming Labour supporters in Auckland to Shapeshifter. She says she has walked off the field "knowing we gave it our all".

Ardern says her time as leader has been "nothing but a privilege". She says she has called Bill English to acknowledge he got the most amount of votes. "But the final outcome... won't be decided by us, it'll be decided by MMP". She says sometimes MMP requires a bit more work.

10.51pm: Other electorates that have been called with 100% of votes in:

Dunedin North – Labour David Clark

Dunedin South Labour Clare Curran

East Coast Bays National Erica Standford

Hutt South – Naitonal Chris Bishop

Invercargill – National Sarah Dowie

Northcote – National Jonathan Coleman

Ohariu – Labour Greg O-Connor

Rimutaka – Labour Chris Hipkins

Rodney – National Mark Mitchell

Upper Harbour – National Paula Bennet

Wairarapa – National Alastair Scott

Waitaki – National Jacqui Dean

Wellington Central – Labour Grant Robertson

Whanganui – National Harete Hipango

10.48pm: Winston Peters has lost Northland.

10.43pm: Hutt South has gone to National, with Chris Bishop taking the strong-hold Labour seat.

10.38pm: Greens leader James Shaw says "I am happy with tonight's result, so should you", he says current indications show three opposition parties could hold power once the special and overseas vote come in. He tells NZFirst's Winston Peters' "now is the time to put differences aside".

"New Zealanders have voted for change," he said

10.33pm: And Northland is back in National's hands, with a 528 lead by Matt King ahead of Winston Peters.

10.31pm: Peter Dunne says Te Ururoa did a huge amount for Maori while he was in parliament.

10.27pm: Te Ururoa Flavell speaks, saying the tide has turned, with the Maori Party looking as if it will not re enter parliament. The Maori Party co-leader says he is no longer in the beehive, but he will come home to his beautiful wife. He says there is some good that comes from bad.

10.25pm: Tamati Coffey is holding Waiariki strong leading 1,125 votes with 86.3% ahead of Te Ururoa Flavell.

10.21pm: 100% of the electorate vote counted, and who's come out on top:

Kaikoura - National Stuart Smith

Nelson - National Nick Smith

New Plymouth - National Jonathan Young

Rangitata - National Andrew Falloon

West-Coast Tasman - Labour Damien O'Connor

10.09pm: Jacinda Ardern has come out of her house, she's going down to Aotea Centre, she says she was hoping for higher. But she says with MMP "other people that are going to decide... but there's still a lot in play". She hasn't talked to Winston yet.

10.04pm: Green's 2nd in command Marama Davidson has ruled out Greens working with National. ACT's David Seymour has thanked his party after calling the Epsom seat, but the party only generated a slight 0.5% of party votes with 83.4% counted.

10.02pm: And Northland is back to Winston, leading by a very, very close 40 votes. Only 46.7% of votes have been counted, so this is still a hot contest.

9.59pm: This is big, the Labour-strong seat of Hutt South has gone blue. National's Chris Bishop has surged ahead of Labour opponent Ginny Andersen by a large 2,018 votes. The seat proved to be a struggle earlier, with the two alternating for top spot.

9.55pm: Winston Peters has spoken (because the boats back to Piha have to leave soon so he is forced to speak early). He says NZFirst has "the balance of political responsibility", and says he will not decide "today, or tomorrow". NZFirst are sitting at 7.4% with 78.9% counted. He's only 22 votes behind Matt King for Northland with 43.8% counted.

9.48pm: It is beyond close in Northland! Winston Peters has fought back and is now only 45 votes behind National's Matt King, with 42.3% of votes counted.

9.45pm: Nick Smith in Nelson said he was confident National has snatched a forth term of government. Dr Smith is leading Nelson electorate with 95.5% of votes counted with 14,567 votes counted. Labour Party vote is ahead in the electorate at 41% to National's 40.2%.

9.42pm: Over 70% of the vote has been counted - National 46.5%, Labour 35.5%, NZ First 7.4%, Green 5.9%, TOP 2.2%, Maori Party 1.0%, ACT 0.5%.

9.36pm: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch in Northland says Winston Peters looks "happy as a clam", NZFirst is currently on 7.4% with 66.5% counted - but it's looking tight in his Northland electorate where he's coming second to National's Matt King by just 227 votes, looking like the closest margin currently.

9.33pm: And National's Chris Bishop is back in front for Hutt South - Trevor Mallard's old seat is proving to be the platform for a continual tussle between Labour's new candidate Ginny Andersen and Bishop, who is now leading 601 64.1%.

9.27pm: We're with Labour's deputy Kelvin Davis, who says he's looking forward for the 12 or 13 new Labour MPs. He hasn't spoken to Jacinda Ardern – "we're expecting her here [at the Aotea Centre] soon," he said.

Kelvin says "it's looking positive" for the Labour Party, when asked by 1 NEWS’ Andrea Vance if it was game over for the Maori Party.

9.21pm: NZ First leader Winston Peters "will not allow the superannuation age to go up to 67" – says 1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann.

9.09pm: Electorates to watch - here are the big seats which are looking very, very tight in Vote 17. (48.1% of the vote counted)

Northland: National's Matt King 149 votes ahead of NZ First's Winston Peters (25.5% counted) - This could be a massive upset for the NZ First leader who won the seat in a byelection.

Waiariki: Labour's Tamati Coffey 457 votes ahead of Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell (36.6% counted) This could knock the Maori Party out of parliament

Christchurch Central: Labour's Duncan Webb 1,459 ahead of National's Nicky Wagner (40.4% counted) Labour looking to take the seat off National

Whanganui: National's Harete Hipango back 1,184 votes ahead of Labour's Steph Lewis (60% counted) This looked like it could be a struggle, but National seems safe to keep the seat

Auckland Central: National's Nikki Kaye is back leading 473 votes ahead of Labour's Helen White is leading National's Nikki Kaye (with 32.3% counted) This was Jacinda Ardern's old electorate (which she previously lost to Kaye), which always results with a very close result.

Hutt South: Labour's Ginny Andersen ahead just 150 votes before National's Chris Bishop with 43.8% counted National have been working really hard to win this seat, after Trevor Mallard went on the List.

Nelson: Nick Smith of National ahead of Labour's Rachel Boyack by a large 2,850 with 56.8% counted

Ohariu: Labour's Greg O'Connor ahead of National Brett Hudson by 914 with 60.9% counted Peter Dunne's old electorate

Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis Labour ahead of Hone Harawria of Mana by 2,148 with 56.5% counted

9.01pm: Advanced voting is almost all in - 939,740 votes counted (88.5%) (the special declaration votes will come in in the next couple of weeks) National 45.6%, Labour 36.6%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.3%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1.1%, ACT 0.5%.

8.51pm: Seats at current results - NAT 57 (minus 3) LAB 45 (plus 13) NZF 9 (minus 2) GRE 8 (minus 6) ACT 1

8.48pm Labour's Greg O'Connor says he's holding off his first whiskey for the year despite leading in the Ohariu electorate. He says the preliminary vote results look as if Winston Peters will be the "king maker" in this election.

8.42pm: Peter Dunne is putting the potential theory forward, National and Greens coalition? He said the work they've been doing on insulation, WOF on houses, the tax cuts shows they could be a team - but would James Shaw go there?

8.40pm: Senior Research Fellow at AUT University Dr Lisa Chant on the Maori Party votes - "The Maori party advance vote is 9614, the Maori party overall result at the moment is 10,024 ... so it looks like the Maori electorate boxes might be being counted last in some electorates".

8.31pm: It's still tight, but with 34.8% of votes counted, the hot seat of Ohariu electorate (held by United Future's Peter Dunner) has Labour's Greg O'Connor leading by 483 votes ahead of Naitonal's Brett Hudson with 34.8% of the vote counted.

8.27pm: Advanced votes: 884,582 votes counted - that's 82.5% of the advanced votes

National 46%, Labour 36.3%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.2%, TOP 2%, Maori Party 1.1%, ACT 0.5%

8.24pm NZ First's Shane Jones just called Jacinda Ardern the "Metropolitan Princess" who "sucked a lot of oxygen from key points" during the election.

8.17pm: Potential electorate upsets: 23.8% of the overall vote is in - here's the big electorates to watch:

Northland: National's Matt King 104 votes ahead of NZ First's Winston Peters (10.9% counted)

Waiariki: Labour's Tamati Coffey 551 votes ahead of Maori Party's Te Ururoa Flavell (this could knock the Maori Party out of parliament)

Christchurch Central: Labour's Duncan Webb 1105 ahead of National's Nicky Wagner (20.2% counted)

Whanganui: National's Harete Hipango back 345 votes ahead of Labour's Steph Lewis (29.3% counted)

8.12pm: Gareth Morgan of TOP crosses live from Meow Bar in Wellington, he's currently on 2%. He said he's feeling a "bit numb and relieved I've actually finished this campaign job".

8.06pm: 1 NEWS' Jack Tame is with Greens candidate Chloe Swarbrick, who says she thinks she needs a a Greens result of 5.5% or higher to get into parliament (she's currently 7th on the Green Party list) - she'll be the youngest MP in parliament if she gets in. Greens are on 6.1% with 21.7% of the overall vote counted.

8.03pm: Other electorates to look out for: Whanganui, the set held by National is now seeing Labour's Steph Lewis closely leading National's Harete Hipango with 354 votes with 25.3% counted.

Christchurch Central, the closely contested seat which was held by National's Nicky Wagner, who is currently trailing Labour's Duncan Webb by 1,021 with 18.3% of the votes counted.

8.00pm: 1 NEWS' Wendy Petrie was in for a treat after Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food as media waited outside his home.

7.58pm: Party list votes are coming in. Here's how it looks.

7.40pm: Advanced votes: 695,801 votes counted, that's 63% of the advanced vote. National 46%, Labour 36.4%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%, ACT 0.5%

7.46pm: 1 NEWS' reporter Jessica Mutch is with Winston Peters in Northland, where he is currently leading for the electorate vote and wasn't very happy with some of the questions being asked.

7.40pm: Electorate - Interesting results are coming in with 13.1% of the overall vote counted:

Auckland Central Labour's Helen White is leading National's Nikki Kaye (with 9.2% counted)

Hutt South: National's Chris Bishop is leading ahead of Labour's Ginny Anderson with 6.2% counted

Nelson: Nick Smith of National ahead of Labour's Rachel Boyack by a large 1,990 with 29.5% counted

Ohariu: Peter Dunne's old electorate - Labour's Greg O'Connor ahead of National Brett Hudson 20.3% counted

Te Tai Tokerau Kelvin Davis Labour ahead of Hone Harawria of Mana with 11% counted

Waiariki - Labour's Tamati Coffey coming ahead of Te Ururoa Flavell with 5.4% counted

7.30pm: Almost half of advanced votes are in - National 46.8%, Labour 36.2%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 5.8%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 0.9%, ACT 0.4%.

7.22pm: Maori Party co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell crossing over to 1 NEWS from Rotorua, he's currently losing to Labour's Tamati Coffey in the Waiariki elecorate (this is just of 2.9% of the vote, leading by 178). He said "it's still early days, got a long way to go". He says he will "assess" any political coalitions at the end in of the night, when asked by host Mike Hosking which coalition he would prefer to go with.

7.17pm: 20.9% of the advanced votes are in: National 45.7%, Labour 36.8%, NZ First 7.2%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.11pm: The first results are in! 11.11% per cent of the advanced votes have been counted. The results are coming in quick. National 46%, Labour 36.6%, NZ First 7.1%, Green 6.1%, TOP 1.9%, Maori Party 1%.

7.08pm: The 1 NEWS' team are stationed around the country following the leaders, the numbers and the outcomes of the 2017 election. The National Party are hosted at Sky City, Labour are at the Auckland Aotea Centre, NZ First are at the Stand in Russell.

7.00pm: The voting booths have officially closed, with the early votes expected to be released in just half an hour. This year, a massive 1,240,740 people voted ahead of election day, compared to the 2014 election where only 717,579 voted early.

The Electoral Commission will release preliminary election results progressively from 7pm. The commission aims to release all advance vote results by 8.30pm, with results from half of voting places expected to be declared by 10pm and results from all booths expected to be known by 11.30pm.