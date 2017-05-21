'We find they fit in really well' - business owner happy with scheme that helps former inmates get work

A nationwide skills shortage is leading some employers to turn to former prisoners to fill gaps in their workforce.

The department of corrections has been trialling a dedicated offender employment team to encourage businesses to employ ex-prisoners in a bid to stop them re-offending.

Tom Compton is one business owner who appears to be a big fan of the programme, he already employs six former inmates and urgently wants another 10.

"We've got shortages of drivers and labourers particulary," transport company owner Mr Compton told 1 NEWS.

"We find the guys we get from corrections love the camaraderie in our business, we work together in teams and we find they fit in really well," Mr Compton said.



Not every business owner is so sure about employing former inmates though, with Martin Black from the NZ Master Concrete Placing Association expressing some trepidation.

"You've got established staff and I imagine they would be a bit reluctant to work alongside ex-crims, not knowing their history of course".