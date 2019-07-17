TODAY |

'We feel your pain' - Jewish delegation visits Christchurch mosques, marking $1.1m donation for terrorist victims

Thomas Mead
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
Terrorism
Thomas Mead

Jewish leaders visited the two mosques targeted in the Christchurch terror attack today to mark a $1.1 million donation from their communities around the world.

In what became a poignant visit, representatives from both religions made a point to express their desire for unity, putting aside the historic strains between the two beliefs.

Both held tours for the other through their places of worship, including the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and the city synagogue, going as far as to respect each other’s religious traditions.

At times the Jewish delegates knelt in the mosque alongside the Muslim worshipers to listen to the imam, while the Muslim representatives donned the traditional skullcap or kippah inside the Canterbury Hebrew Congregation synagogue.

Speaking at the Al Noor mosque today, the CEO of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies said he wanted to support Christchurch’s Muslims “spiritually” and “emotionally”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Juliet Moses from the New Zealand Jewish Council talked to Seven Sharp about the issue. Source: Seven Sharp

“Sadly, the Jewish community has experienced its own share of attacks of anti-Semitism, of attacks against it, so we understood the pain that the Muslim community of Christchurch would be going through,” he said.

“[We want] to give a message to the Muslim community that we feel your pain, that we understand what you're going through, and we are here to support you.”

The $1.1 million dollar fund was raised in the months following the attack, with fundraisers arranged by the New South Wales Jewish Community, the American Jewish Committee and the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in the US, which has also suffered from a terrorist attack.

It quickly spread around with the world and will now be known as the New Zealand Abrahamic Fund, a nod to the central place the figure Abraham holds in both religions, and support the victims in the long term.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand pays its respects to the 50 people who died in the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15. Source: 1 NEWS

The imam of Al Noor mosque, Gamal Fouda, met the delegation today and gave a short address describing the meeting as a “golden opportunity” for the two religions to work together.

“The Jewish community, the Jewish people, are the siblings of Muslims and Judaism is a close religion to Islam as well,” he said.

“That shows that people are actually willing to continue working together as one body against hate, against hatred speech and against racial discrimination.”

The first cheque was handed over in a ceremony at the Christchurch City Council and will be administered by charitable body The Christchurch Foundation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a poignant moment – believers from two religions putting their past differences aside in a show of love and peace. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
Terrorism
Thomas Mead
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
David Tipple told 1 NEWS Gun City has a lot of Muslim customers.
Gun City owner says 'firearms and Muslims not the issue' as new Christchurch store meets criticism
2
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
3
Lake Taupo
Swarm of over 160 earthquakes have rattled Lake Taupō over the past week - GNS
4
NZ visa delays causing heartbreak for foreign couples - 'tears filled in her eyes everyday'
5
The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.
Wellington train commuters face more headaches as services hit by mechanical fault
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'The clowns' - Furious Phil Goff calls for illegal dumpers to be forced into clean-ups
Bangkok, Thailand - JUN 18, 2018: social medial app iPhone mobile phone with blue screen background technology business smartphone digital communication facebook and internet editorial generic

Three telcos accused of overcharging Kiwi customers

Greenpeace calls on Government to ban all non-essential single-use plastics
Lifelike 3D rendering of a bedbug.

Pilot awarded $3k compensation after quarantine in bed bug-infested Auckland apartment