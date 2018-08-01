'We are exhausted' - Tauranga homeowners taking council to court for 'fair' compo on failed Bella Vista development

Dr Pauline Kingi, who was chosen to head the inquiry into the appointment of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, has stood down.

She told Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin of her decision today.

"It is with regret that I have to inform the House that Dr Pauline Kingi advised the Government that she is going to stand down from the inquiry and to the appointment process for the deputy commissioner for the police," Ms Martin said during Parliament's Question Time today.

"Ever since she has been appointed to the role she has been the subject of political attack. Those have been attacks on her integrity, on her reputation and even attacks on her legal qualification," Ms Martin said.

"Dr Kingi has a 28 year career as both a community member, senior public servant and as a lawyer. The Government has accepted her resignation and will commence the process to find a replacement."

Ms Martin's statement came after questioning by National MP Chris Bishop in the House today.

Mr Bishop also asked if Dr Kingi’s resignation came after being asked by Ms Martin, or if it was voluntary.

"I have not had any opportunity to have any conversations with Ms Kingi, all interactions with Ms Kingi have been dealt with the Department of Internal Affairs," Ms Martin said.

Background

NZ Herald reported Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters told media yesterday the process into Dr Kingi's appointment to head the deputy police commissioner inquiry had been "thoroughly investigated".

"Cabinet office has been checked out, Department of Internal Affairs has been checked, Crown Law's been checked, we've done all the checks we possibly could do."