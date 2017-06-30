'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Northland health authorities are gearing up to fight their biggest battle against suicide, with sights set on a zero suicide rate over just a few years.

The play 'Upstander' has been commissioned by the District Health Board and has been touring secondary schools with the aim to stop bullying and encourage teens to speak out.

Tania Papali'i of the Northland DHB said there is not "a number right or okay for youth to be dying".

In a three-month period, Northland had six suspected youth suicides.

"We have a lot of poverty, we have a lot of access to drugs and alcohol. Those are all cumulative factors for suicide," she said.

Earlier this year, the government's suicide prevention panel came under fire when its draft plan didn't set a prevention target.

Health workers in the north say even one suicide is too many.

"I think it's achieveable. We don't want our young people dying. We're just working towards that over the next few years."

The DHB has also developed a Far North local response group, a school-based initiative and suicide prevention training programme for youth workers.

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.