'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

Northland health authorities are gearing up to fight their biggest battle against suicide, with sights set on a zero suicide rate over just a few years. 

The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers
Source: 1 NEWS

The play 'Upstander' has been commissioned by the District Health Board and has been touring secondary schools with the aim to stop bullying and encourage teens to speak out. 

Tania Papali'i of the Northland DHB said there is not "a number right or okay for youth to be dying". 

In a three-month period, Northland had six suspected youth suicides. 

"We have a lot of poverty, we have a lot of access to drugs and alcohol. Those are all cumulative factors for suicide," she said.

Earlier this year, the government's suicide prevention panel came under fire when its draft plan didn't set a prevention target. 

Health workers in the north say even one suicide is too many. 

"I think it's achieveable. We don't want our young people dying. We're just working towards that over the next few years."

The DHB has also developed a Far North local response group, a school-based initiative and suicide prevention training programme for youth workers. 

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
 

