'We don't want it to happen to anyone else' -Families of CTV building earthquake victims meeting with PM today

A large group of families who lost loved ones in the CTV collapse are meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

As they arrived at the Knox Church Hall they told 1 NEWS they hope the meeting will bring them a step closer to justice.

The meeting was prompted by Maan Alkaisi's letter to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting following the police decision not to prosecute in December last year.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife says: "We' ve been in this situation for four years. It's not fair."

Julie Hibbs who lost her mother says: "We don't want it to happen to anyone else, and we don't want anyone to go through what we're going through."

CTV receptionist Mary-Ann Jackson, who fled the building as it collapsed says: "I hope there’s going to be some justice. Doubt it though."

The meeting is expected to run for an hour.



