'We don't want it to happen to anyone else' -Families of CTV building earthquake victims meeting with PM today

Lisa Davies 

A large group of families who lost loved ones in the CTV collapse are meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife Maysoon Abbas, says that investigations prove that there were design deficiencies in the building.
As they arrived at the Knox Church Hall they told 1 NEWS they hope the meeting will bring them a step closer to justice.

The meeting was prompted by Maan Alkaisi's letter to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting following the police decision not to prosecute in December last year.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife says: "We' ve been in this situation for four years. It's not fair."

Julie Hibbs who lost her mother says: "We don't want it to happen to anyone else, and we don't want anyone to go through what we're going through."

CTV receptionist Mary-Ann Jackson, who fled the building as it collapsed says: "I hope there’s going to be some justice. Doubt it though."

The meeting is expected to run for an hour.


