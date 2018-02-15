 

'We don't want it to happen to anyone else' - Families of CTV building earthquake victims meet with PM

Lisa Davies 

A large group of families who lost loved ones in Christchurch's CTV building collapse are met with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

They're demanding justice after a decision not to prosecute anyone for the collapse.
As they arrived at the Knox Church Hall they told 1 NEWS they hope the meeting will bring them a step closer to justice.

The meeting was prompted by Maan Alkaisi's letter to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting following the police decision not to prosecute in December last year.

Maan Alkaisi, who lost his wife says: "We've been in this situation for four years. It's not fair."

Julie Hibbs who lost her mother says: "We don't want it to happen to anyone else, and we don't want anyone to go through what we're going through."

CTV receptionist Mary-Ann Jackson, who fled the building as it collapsed says: "I hope there’s going to be some justice. Doubt it though."

The meeting is expected to run for an hour.


