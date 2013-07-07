 

'We don't move quickly enough' - Corrections say response to attacks on guards at Auckland prison too slow

Auckland Prison has brought in 24 extra staff following a series of assaults on guards by inmates, however the Corrections Department says it should have responded faster.

Source: 1 NEWS

The prison's managers were forced to rush in a new safety plan last weekend, averting a threat by guards not to unlock prisoners on Sunday morning.

Last Saturday night, 30 guards had called in sick.

This came after what Corrections said were several random attacks over less than a fortnight.

The department's chief executive Ray Smith said there was no obvious pattern to the assaults, however the prison should have responded faster.

Mr Smith said the random nature of the assaults made it hard to respond.

"I think at times we don't move quickly enough and we probably should have done in this occasion in Auckland East Prison.

"I think they were struggling to understand exactly what was happening here and why, so it wasn't obvious. But I still think I would have liked to have seen us move more quickly."

Opening the new $330 million prison next door at Paremoremo would boost safety, he said.

