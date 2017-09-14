 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'We don't have enough accommodation' – Tauranga struggling under weight of major event influx

share

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

Broadcaster Guyon Espiner and doctor John Molloy are among those embracing the language.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Kelway

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


01:48
New Zealand First has slid to six per cent in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Video: New poll shows Winston Peters no longer king or queen-maker as party support slumps to six per cent

In today's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, NZ First had just six per cent approval.

01:41
The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.

Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

1 NEWS' latest Colmar Brunton poll shows Labour jumping one point from last week's poll to 44 per cent.


01:36

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour keeps four point lead, could govern with Greens

National also climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.

00:40
Bill English admitted living on the minimum wage would be a "quite a challenge" during the disagreement.

Watch: Disgruntled Gisborne fruit picker challenges Bill English head-on over minimum wage

Robin Lane said workers had little power when negotiating with employers.


00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 